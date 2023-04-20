Man shot dead in UP's Sambhal

A 35-year-old man was allegedly shot dead following a dispute in the Rajpura area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said information was received information that Malkhan Singh Yadav of Mehua Hasanganj village was allegedly shot following a dispute over keeping straw.

Yadav was taken to the hospital by his family members but he succumbed during treatment, the police said.

On the basis of the family's complaint, the police have registered a murder case against Sombir Yadav, Satyapal Yadav and Virendra Gupta, they added. The matter is being investigated and efforts are being made to nab the accused, Mishra said.

