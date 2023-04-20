Left Menu

Army jawans killed in suspected fire incident in J-K's Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-04-2023 16:27 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 16:20 IST
Army jawans killed in suspected fire incident in J-K's Poonch
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least two jawans were killed in a fire triggered by a suspected blast in an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, sources said.

The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian area.

According to initial reports, the blast was caused by a lightning strike, the sources said. Two-three jawans were killed, they said.

Army and police personnel have rushed to the spot, which is 90 kilometres from Poonch, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

