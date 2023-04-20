Army jawans killed in suspected fire incident in J-K's Poonch
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-04-2023 16:27 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 16:20 IST
- Country:
- India
At least two jawans were killed in a fire triggered by a suspected blast in an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, sources said.
The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian area.
According to initial reports, the blast was caused by a lightning strike, the sources said. Two-three jawans were killed, they said.
Army and police personnel have rushed to the spot, which is 90 kilometres from Poonch, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poonch
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Army
- Bhata Dhurian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
185 outsiders bought land in Jammu and Kashmir in last 3 years: Govt
185 persons from outside J-K bought land in Kashmir in 3 yrs: MoS Home Nityanand Rai
Centre not sensitive to terror-attack victims in J-K, says Panun Kashmir
Congress stages Jai Bharat Satyagraha in J-K's Poonch against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
J-K: PMAY brings smile on faces of homeless in Kupwara district of North Kashmir