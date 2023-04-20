Army jawans killed in suspected fire incident in J-K's Poonch

At least two jawans were killed in a fire triggered by a suspected blast in an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, sources said.

The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian area.

According to initial reports, the blast was caused by a lightning strike, the sources said. Two-three jawans were killed, they said.

Army and police personnel have rushed to the spot, which is 90 kilometres from Poonch, they said.

