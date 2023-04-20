Left Menu

Three children drown in pond in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

PTI | Jagdalpur | Updated: 20-04-2023 16:58 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 16:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three children drowned in a pond in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Thursday afternoon, a police official said.

The incident took place in Nagarnar, some 20 kilometres from here, and the deceased have been identified as Priyanshu Kashyap (8), Pramod Goel (9) and Vikki Besra (8), the official said.

''They are residents of Durga Chpwk area and it seems they went into Gondimuda pond to get relief from the scorching sun. They were taken to a hospital in Jagdalpur where doctors declared them dead on arrival,'' he said.

A case has been registered and probe into the incident is underway, the official added.

