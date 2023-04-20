Left Menu

UK's scandal-hit CBI hands new information to police probe

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said on Thursday it had passed additional information to police relating to a report of a "serious criminal offence". The CBI, a leading business group, has been plunged into crisis over a series of complaints of workplace misconduct, including allegations of a criminal offence, which have forced it to cease lobbying ministers, halt its programme of events and launch an independent investigation.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 16:58 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 16:37 IST
UK's scandal-hit CBI hands new information to police probe
Representtaive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said on Thursday it had passed additional information to police relating to a report of a "serious criminal offence".

The CBI, a leading business group, has been plunged into crisis over a series of complaints of workplace misconduct, including allegations of a criminal offence, which have forced it to cease lobbying ministers, halt its programme of events and launch an independent investigation. The City of London Police last week also opened an investigation, and it approached the CBI citing recent media reports. On April 3, the Guardian reported an allegation of rape at a CBI staff party.

On Thursday the CBI said: "Late yesterday afternoon the CBI was made aware of additional information relating to a report of a serious criminal offence." "We have passed that information immediately to the police, with whom we are liaising closely."

Separate to the allegations in the Guardian report, the CBI last week sacked its director general Tony Danker for what it said was conduct which fell short of what was expected from someone in his position.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023