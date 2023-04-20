France, Germany make joint call for release of some Chinese prisoners
France and Germany are dismayed by the recent sentencing of intellectual Xu Zhiyong and lawyer Ding Jiaxi and the arrest of human rights activist Yu Wensheng and his wife Xu Yan in China and call for their immediate release, the two countries said in a joint statement on Thursday.
