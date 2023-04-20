Germany, France condemn sentencing of rights defenders in China

Germany and France condemned the sentencing and arrest of several human rights defenders in China and called for their immediate release, in a statement from spokespeople of both foreign ministries on Thursday.

"We have noted with dismay the sentencing of human rights defender Xu Zhiyong and lawyer Ding Jiaxi to 14 and 12 years in prison, respectively, as well as the arrest of lawyer Yu Wensheng and his wife, Xu Yan," said the statement. (Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

