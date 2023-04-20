Israel in advanced talks with Germany to sell Arrow 3 missile defense
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-04-2023 17:05 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 16:39 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israel is in advanced negotiations with German to sell the Arrow 3 missile defense system, Israel's Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Germany has been ramping up its military spending after Russia sent troops into Ukraine last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel hits Gaza as Netanyahu vows to extract 'heavy price'
Israeli jets target Hamas in Lebanon and Gaza after rocket attack
Israeli military says it hit Hamas targets in Lebanon
Israel hits two tunnels, weapons factories in response to Hamas' security violations
Israeli strikes target Hamas in Lebanon and Gaza after rocket attack