Five Indian army soldiers die after vehicle catches fire in Kashmir
Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 18:38 IST
At least five Indian army soldiers died in the Himalayan region of Kashmir on Thursday after the vehicle they were travelling in caught fire, the army said in the statement.
The army did not specify the reason behind the fire and said the details were being ascertained.
