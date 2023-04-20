Left Menu

Inter-district gang of bike lifters busted in Jharkhand; 6 arrested

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 20-04-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 18:51 IST
The police have busted a gang of bike lifters in Palamu and Latehar districts with the arrest of six people and the recovery of over 24 stolen motorcycles.

The arrest and recovery of the stolen bikes were made during a special drive launched in Latehar and Palamu districts on Wednesday, Additional Superintendent of Police Rishab Garg said.

Four persons were arrested from a place under Panki police station of Palamu district and two were apprehended from Manika police station area of Latehar district, the ASP said on Thursday. On the basis of information provided by the arrested persons, the police recovered 18 two-wheelers from Panki and eight motorcycles from Manika , the police officer said.

All the arrested persons were in the age group of 20 to 25 years and were members of an inter-district gang of bike lifters but the kingpin was still at large, Garg said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

