Left Menu

EU's Frontex deploys border guards in joint operation with North Macedonia

The European Union's border agency, Frontex, started deploying guards at North Macedonia's southern border with Greece on Thursday in a joint operation with Skopje to control and prevent illegal migration and cross-border crime. The agreement is valid until Jan. 24 2024 but may be extended. North Macedonia is the fourth Western Balkan country to sign such a deal with Frontex, following Albania, Serbia and Montenegro.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 19:09 IST
EU's Frontex deploys border guards in joint operation with North Macedonia

The European Union's border agency, Frontex, started deploying guards at North Macedonia's southern border with Greece on Thursday in a joint operation with Skopje to control and prevent illegal migration and cross-border crime. Under an agreement signed last October, Frontex will deploy more than 100 guards at the border, Frontex officials said. The agreement is valid until Jan. 24 2024 but may be extended.

North Macedonia is the fourth Western Balkan country to sign such a deal with Frontex, following Albania, Serbia and Montenegro. "We are no longer alone in the fight against illegal migrations," Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski said at an official ceremony marking the deployment.

He added that half of illegal entries in the EU were via the Western Balkan route, which has again become attractive to migrants this year. A NATO member since 2019, North Macedonia wants to join the European Union and sees the agreement with Frontex as another step in that direction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023