Woman thrashed by 3 men for using public hand pump dies

A 40-year-old woman, who was allegedly thrashed by three men for using a public hand pump in this Uttar Pradesh district, succumbed to her injuries in a hospital on Thursday, said police. The incident took place in Lalpur Dehamafi village of the Marhara police station area on Saturday.

An FIR has been lodged in this connection against three persons on the complaint of the woman's husband Rinku and action is being taken, police said, adding that both the deceased and the accused belong to the same caste. According to the husband of the deceased, three men identified as Sudhir Kumar, Sandeep and their father Prempal abused his wife Sadhna for using the public hand pump.

When she resisted, they beat her up with iron rods, he alleged, adding that her legs were broken in the attack.

Rinku said when he reached the spot to save his wife, they attacked him as well and warned everyone against using the hand pump without their knowledge.

In the meantime, locals rushed Sadhna to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to Agra Hospital. Rinku further alleged that the accused also set fire to his house two days ago while he was away for the treatment of his wife. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dhananjay Kushwaha said action is being taken against all three accused.

