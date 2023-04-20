Left Menu

Woman thrashed by 3 men for using public hand pump dies

The incident took place in Lalpur Dehamafi village of the Marhara police station area on Saturday.An FIR has been lodged in this connection against three persons on the complaint of the womans husband Rinku and action is being taken, police said, adding that both the deceased and the accused belong to the same caste.

PTI | Etah(Up) | Updated: 20-04-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 19:12 IST
Woman thrashed by 3 men for using public hand pump dies
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old woman, who was allegedly thrashed by three men for using a public hand pump in this Uttar Pradesh district, succumbed to her injuries in a hospital on Thursday, said police. The incident took place in Lalpur Dehamafi village of the Marhara police station area on Saturday.

An FIR has been lodged in this connection against three persons on the complaint of the woman's husband Rinku and action is being taken, police said, adding that both the deceased and the accused belong to the same caste. According to the husband of the deceased, three men identified as Sudhir Kumar, Sandeep and their father Prempal abused his wife Sadhna for using the public hand pump.

When she resisted, they beat her up with iron rods, he alleged, adding that her legs were broken in the attack.

Rinku said when he reached the spot to save his wife, they attacked him as well and warned everyone against using the hand pump without their knowledge.

In the meantime, locals rushed Sadhna to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to Agra Hospital. Rinku further alleged that the accused also set fire to his house two days ago while he was away for the treatment of his wife. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dhananjay Kushwaha said action is being taken against all three accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023