Hungarian minister calls for 'progressive' EU aid for Ukrainian grain transit

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 19:32 IST
Hungarian Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy called on Thursday for the European Union to provide 'progressive' aid to help Ukrainian grain transit through central European countries, as he held talks with his Ukrainian counterpart in Budapest.

"We are calling for the introduction of progressive EU transit aid to ensure that Ukrainian grain, which has caused significant market difficulties, can reach its traditional markets," Nagy said in a Facebook post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

