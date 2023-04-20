Left Menu

NGT seeks report on Poonch river pollution in J-K

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 19:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee and the Budgam district magistrate to verify the facts and file a report on the alleged unscientific dumping of solid and bio-medical waste in the Poonch river.

The green panel was hearing a petition claiming that such waste was being dumped on the confluence of the Poonch river and the Belar Nala near Poonch town.

A bench of Chairperson Justice A K Goel said, ''Let the J&KPCC (Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee) and the district magistrate, Budgam, furnish a joint report in the matter after verifying the facts and take remedial action within two months… ''The J&KPCC will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance.” The bench, also comprising Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad, said the report also has to mention the steps taken to prevent such dumping and manage solid and bio-medical waste in the area.

The matter has been posted to July 12 for further proceedings.

According to the petition, the dumping of waste polluted the river, a source of drinking water, and the authorities concerned failed to take remedial action despite representations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

