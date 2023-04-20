Left Menu

Sudan's Burhan says he sees no partner for negotiations

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 19:59 IST
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Image Credit: Wikipedia

Sudan's military ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Thursday he could not currently see a partner for negotiations on ending the conflict that has engulfed his country.

"There is no other option but the military solution," Burhan told the Al Jazeera television network in a live phone interview in which he also accused elements in the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of "closing roads and preventing the free movement of people" in many regions.

"A real truce cannot be implemented in these conditions," he added. (Reporting and writing by Omar Abdel-Razek Editing by Gareth Jones)

