Left Menu

12 bookies held in Hyderabad for IPL betting

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-04-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 20:00 IST
12 bookies held in Hyderabad for IPL betting
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Apr 20 (PTI): Twelve people were arrested here for allegedly indulging in online cricket betting during IPL matches, Cyberabad police said on Thursday.

Based on reliable information about online cricket betting being organised at two places under Pet Basheerabad Police Station limits, police teams on April 19 apprehended 12 cricket bookies while they were ''indulging'' in betting related to IPL 2023, a release from Cyberabad police said. Police seized net cash of Rs 50 lakh, betting boards, laptops, mobile phones, TVs, and 4 four-wheelers from their possession. Five main bookies are absconding, it said. A case has been registered. Further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
2
FEATURE-With AI drones and data, Tunisia's start-ups battle water crisis

FEATURE-With AI drones and data, Tunisia's start-ups battle water crisis

 Global
3
Government determined to build a local steel sector

Government determined to build a local steel sector

South Africa
4
J-K: Kathua school gets facelift after Class 3 student's video appeal to PM goes viral

J-K: Kathua school gets facelift after Class 3 student's video appeal to PM ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023