Two-day coastal security exercise held off Kerala coast to evaluate threats from sea: Defence Ministry

A two-day coastal security exercise -- Sagar Kavach -- was conducted on April 18 and 19 off the coast of Kerala and Mahe to evaluate threats from the sea and validate the effectiveness of the security mechanisms, the defence ministry said.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 20-04-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 20:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A two-day coastal security exercise -- 'Sagar Kavach' -- was conducted on April 18 and 19 off the coast of Kerala and Mahe to evaluate threats from the sea and validate the effectiveness of the security mechanisms, the defence ministry said. As part of the exercise, real time threats and contingencies were simulated to assess the preparedness level of the coastal security agencies, a defence ministry release said. ''Enhanced security measures were instituted and the entire coastline was kept under strict surveillance and monitoring. Deployment of coastal security apparatus including ships, patrol crafts and aircraft of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and other maritime security agencies were undertaken in the territorial waters and adjoining seas. ''Naval aircraft based at INS Garuda undertook extensive surveillance off the coast of Kerala,'' it said. The exercise was carried out under the aegis of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, who is also designated as the Commander-in-Chief, Coastal Defence (South), the release said. It also said that the exercise was conducted in coordination with all coastal security stakeholders such as Indian Coast Guard, Coastal Police, Customs, Fisheries, Minor Ports, Intelligence agencies, Cochin Port and also the fishing and coastal communities. ''The exercise witnessed close coordination among all coastal security stakeholders and good synergy. Lessons learnt from the exercise would be incorporated to improve the robustness of the coastal security setup,'' the release said.

