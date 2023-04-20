Maha: Three held for bribery in Gondia
Three persons were arrested in Gondia in Maharashtra by the Anti Corruption Bureau on Thursday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a building materials supplier, an official said.
A gram sevika, a woman sarpanch and the latter's husband were arrested for seeking a bribe of Rs 35,000 from a contractor for clearing a Rs 2 lakh bill for building a road towards a crematorium in Sejgaon, he said.
''They were arrested on the complaint of the materials supplier during a trap on Thursday. They have been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe is underway,'' he said.
