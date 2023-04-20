Maha: Three held for bribery in Gondia

Three persons were arrested in Gondia in Maharashtra by the Anti Corruption Bureau on Thursday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a building materials supplier, an official said.

A gram sevika, a woman sarpanch and the latter's husband were arrested for seeking a bribe of Rs 35,000 from a contractor for clearing a Rs 2 lakh bill for building a road towards a crematorium in Sejgaon, he said.

''They were arrested on the complaint of the materials supplier during a trap on Thursday. They have been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe is underway,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)