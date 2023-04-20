Left Menu

5 Army soldiers killed in terrorist attack in Poonch

Five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch, officials said. In an initial statement, the Army said the five personnel were killed after their vehicle caught fire, adding further details are being ascertained.

5 Army soldiers killed in terrorist attack in Poonch
Five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, officials said. The deceased Army soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counterterror operations, the Army said in a statement.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande has briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the incident.

The Army said the vehicle the soldiers were travelling in came under fire from unidentified terrorists and it caught fire because of likely use of grenades. ''Today, at approximately 1500 hours, one Army vehicle, moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajauri sector was fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area,'' the Army said.

''The vehicle caught fire, due to likely use of grenades by terrorists,'' it said.

Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for counterterrorist operations, in this area have unfortunately lost their lives in the incident, it said.

The Army said another soldier was seriously injured and he was evacuated immediately to the Army hospital at Rajauri.

The Army said operations are underway to catch the perpetrators. In an initial statement, the Army said the five personnel were killed after their vehicle caught fire, adding further details are being ascertained.

