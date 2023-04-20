Left Menu

Yellen raps China for serving as 'roadblock' in debt restructuring process

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 20:49 IST
Yellen raps China for serving as 'roadblock' in debt restructuring process
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

As the world's largest official bilateral creditor, China should participate in meaningful debt relief for countries in debt distress, but it has served for too long as a "roadblock" to necessary action, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a major speech on U.S.-China relations on Thursday.

Yellen said the United States expected China to make good its pledge to work constructively on issues such as debt relief and climate change, noting that delays raised costs for both borrowers and creditors.

Speaking at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies, Yellen welcomed China's provision of financing assurances for Sri Lanka, but said Washington continued to urge China's "full participation" in providing debt treatments for Zambia, Ghana and other countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
2
FEATURE-With AI drones and data, Tunisia's start-ups battle water crisis

FEATURE-With AI drones and data, Tunisia's start-ups battle water crisis

 Global
3
Government determined to build a local steel sector

Government determined to build a local steel sector

South Africa
4
J-K: Kathua school gets facelift after Class 3 student's video appeal to PM goes viral

J-K: Kathua school gets facelift after Class 3 student's video appeal to PM ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023