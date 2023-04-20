Yellen raps China for serving as 'roadblock' in debt restructuring process
- Country:
- United States
As the world's largest official bilateral creditor, China should participate in meaningful debt relief for countries in debt distress, but it has served for too long as a "roadblock" to necessary action, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a major speech on U.S.-China relations on Thursday.
Yellen said the United States expected China to make good its pledge to work constructively on issues such as debt relief and climate change, noting that delays raised costs for both borrowers and creditors.
Speaking at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies, Yellen welcomed China's provision of financing assurances for Sri Lanka, but said Washington continued to urge China's "full participation" in providing debt treatments for Zambia, Ghana and other countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Yellen to push development bank evolution at spring meetings
Yellen to push for 'speedy' action on debt relief for Zambia, Ghana
White House: U.S. in talks with China about potential Yellen, Raimondo visits
Yellen to push next steps for development bank evolution at spring meetings
Yellen says vigilant to downside economic risks, but don't 'overdo the negativism'