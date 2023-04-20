US set to send additional troops to Djibouti in case of Sudan evacuation- official

The United States is preparing to send a large number of additional troops to it's base in Djibouti in case of an eventual evacuation from Sudan, a U.S. official said on Thursday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, declined to elaborate.

Forces commanded by two previously allied leaders of Sudan's ruling council began a violent power struggle last weekend that has so far killed more than 330 people, tipping a nation reliant on food aid into what the United Nations calls a humanitarian catastrophe.

