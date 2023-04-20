U.N. chief calls for three day Eid truce in Sudan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed on Thursday for a three day ceasefire in Sudan to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr and "to allow civilians trapped in conflict zones to escape and to seek medical treatment, food and other essential supplies."

Guterres spoke to reporters after meeting virtually with the heads of the African Union, Arab League and regional African bloc Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and other relevant organizations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)