U.N. chief calls for three day Eid truce in Sudan

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 21:42 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed on Thursday for a three day ceasefire in Sudan to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr and "to allow civilians trapped in conflict zones to escape and to seek medical treatment, food and other essential supplies."

Guterres spoke to reporters after meeting virtually with the heads of the African Union, Arab League and regional African bloc Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and other relevant organizations.

