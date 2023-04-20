Russia finishes surprise inspection of Pacific Fleet
Russia has finished a surprise inspection of its Pacific naval fleet, state news agencies reported on Thursday, citing the defence ministry.
All the troops of the Pacific Fleet involved in the surprise inspection were returning to their bases, the ministry said.
