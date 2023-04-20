Left Menu

Russia finishes surprise inspection of Pacific Fleet

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 21:44 IST
Russia finishes surprise inspection of Pacific Fleet

Russia has finished a surprise inspection of its Pacific naval fleet, state news agencies reported on Thursday, citing the defence ministry.

All the troops of the Pacific Fleet involved in the surprise inspection were returning to their bases, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
2
FEATURE-With AI drones and data, Tunisia's start-ups battle water crisis

FEATURE-With AI drones and data, Tunisia's start-ups battle water crisis

 Global
3
Government determined to build a local steel sector

Government determined to build a local steel sector

South Africa
4
J-K: Kathua school gets facelift after Class 3 student's video appeal to PM goes viral

J-K: Kathua school gets facelift after Class 3 student's video appeal to PM ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023