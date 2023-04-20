Left Menu

US judge halts most talc lawsuits against J&J, stops trials

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 22:04 IST
A U.S. judge on Thursday halted most of the tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging Johnson & Johnson's baby powder and other talc products caused cancer and stopped any trials as part of a company subsidiary's second attempt to settle cases in bankruptcy proceedings.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan put most of the nearly 40,000 legal actions temporarily on hold during a hearing in Trenton, New Jersey. The decision, for the most part, granted a request from J&J to freeze cases while it attempts to reach a permanent settlement with current plaintiffs that would also set aside money to pay anyone who might sue the company later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

