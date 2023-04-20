Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov to meet UN chief on Monday

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 22:53 IST
Russia's Lavrov to meet UN chief on Monday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Monday, Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said.

The diplomat said earlier this week that Lavrov and Guterres would discuss the Black Sea grain deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

