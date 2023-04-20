Russia's Lavrov to meet UN chief on Monday
Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 22:53 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Monday, Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said.
The diplomat said earlier this week that Lavrov and Guterres would discuss the Black Sea grain deal.
