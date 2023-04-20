Left Menu

US State Department urges parties in Sudan to extend ceasefire through the end of Eid

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 23:22 IST
The U.S. State Department on Thursday urged the parties in Sudan to extend a ceasefire through the end of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, and said Washington's view is the 24-hour ceasefire announced on Wednesday had mostly held despite renewed heavy gunfire that erupted on Thursday.

Forces commanded by two previously allied leaders of Sudan's ruling council began a violent power struggle last weekend that has so far killed more than 330 people, tipping a nation reliant on food aid into what the United Nations calls a humanitarian catastrophe.

