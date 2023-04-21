Karni Sena leader's brother found dead in hotel room

Karni Sena leader Surajpal Ammu's brother Nainpal allegedly committed suicide at an Oyo hotel room in Sohna here, police said on Thursday.

The 48-year-old was found hanging in the bathroom Wednesday evening and his body was handed over to the family after postmortem, they said.

A close friend of Surajpal Ammu said Nainpal was not keeping well for a long time and was admitted to Medicity for about a week. He was discharged from there after his health improved, but due to a faulty AC at his home, he was shifted to a room in the Oyo Residency near his house in Sohna, where he allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself. His body was cremated on Thursday, he added.

In 2021, Ammu'a elder son Anirudh Raghav was found dead in his flat in Kavinagar police station area in Ghaziabad.

