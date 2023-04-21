Sudan's paramilitary RSF agrees to 72-hour truce on humanitarian grounds
Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said it had agreed to a 72-hour truce on humanitarian grounds, effective from 6 a.m. local time on Friday.
"The truce coincides with the blessed Eid Al-Fitr ... to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens and give them the opportunity to greet their families," the RSF said in a statement.
There was no immediate comment from the Sudanese army.
