Left Menu

Morphed pics with PM Modi, other ministers land Noida conman in jail

A resident of Noida who allegedly duped people by flaunting on social media morphed images with ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been arrested, police officials have said.Mohammad Kashif 36, who lived in a high-rise society in Sector 107, defrauded people by assuring them of tenders and government jobs by claiming links with top officers and ministers, they said.He was arrested by the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday, an officer said.Kashif had posted morphed pictures on social media, purportedly showing him interacting with some ministers in central as well as the state government.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 21-04-2023 08:54 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 08:54 IST
Morphed pics with PM Modi, other ministers land Noida conman in jail
  • Country:
  • India

A resident of Noida who allegedly duped people by flaunting on social media morphed images with ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been arrested, police officials have said.

Mohammad Kashif (36), who lived in a high-rise society in Sector 107, defrauded people by assuring them of tenders and government jobs by claiming links with top officers and ministers, they said.

He was arrested by the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday, an officer said.

''Kashif had posted morphed pictures on social media, purportedly showing him interacting with some ministers in central as well as the state government. He also had edited his picture, showing him with PM Modi,'' the police officer said.

''He had used these morphed images to flex connection with top government officers and ministers and duped people by assuring them tenders or jobs in government departments,'' he added.

Kashif was held from Greater Noida on Wednesday by an STF team. The police have impounded a Mercedes car used by him and seized three iPhones, according to the official.

An FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468, and 471 (all related to forgery) as well under provisions of the Information Technology Act, the police said.

He was produced before a local court on Wednesday and has been remanded in judicial custody, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global
4
20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the second edition of HR Roundtable organized by Manav Rachna

20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the seco...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023