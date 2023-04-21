Left Menu

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemns Poonch terror attack, terms it a 'cowardly' act

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has condemned the Poonch terror attack in which five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured, describing it as a cowardly act.In a tweet late on Thursday night, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member offered condolences to the kin of those soldiers who lost lives.My condolences to the families fellow officers of the five bravehearts killed in Jammu terror attack.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemns Poonch terror attack, terms it a 'cowardly' act
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has condemned the Poonch terror attack in which five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured, describing it as a ''cowardly'' act.

In a tweet late on Thursday night, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member offered condolences to the kin of those soldiers who lost lives.

''My condolences to the families & fellow officers of the five bravehearts killed in #Jammu terror attack. Hope that the one soldier who was gravely injured, recovers fully. This is a cowardly attack and absolutely condemnable,'' he tweeted.

According to the Army, five of its personnel were killed while another was seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

The deceased Army soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counterterror operations, the Army said in a statement.

It further said the vehicle in which the soldiers were travelling in came under fire from unidentified terrorists and caught fire because of the likely use of grenades.

