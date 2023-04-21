72,000 youth to participate in Govt-funded youth development programmes

The Government’s commitment to young people is highlighted by a wide range of successful providers in the latest round of Ministry of Youth Development open tender funding, announced by Minister for Youth Willow-Jean Prime today.

Following the latest round, around 72,000 young people will be able to participate in various youth development and youth enterprise programmes and services over the next two and a half years. Approximately $26.33 million is being invested across the country.

Amongst the successful providers are:

Upper Hutt Community Youth Trust, Upper Hutt, Wellington

Te Ora Hou Ōtautahi Incorporated, Papanui, Canterbury

Ngāti Maru ki Hauraki Incorporated, Thames.

“I’ve seen first-hand the difference investing in youth development services and enterprise programmes makes,” Willow-Jean Prime said.

“This was reinforced when I visited successful providers Village Collective, and Te Karanga in Auckland today. Both were successful in this funding round being announced today and their programmes are directly increasing the capability and resilience of rangatahi.

“Intervening early like this can help prevent young people from developing higher risk factors which might require more intensive services later on.

“This funding is about supporting young people to develop or strengthen their sense of value, connectedness, identity, and hope. This requires strong relationships and active involvement in all areas of life – from family and friends to cultural, religious and sports communities, schools, training institutions, and workplaces.

“It’s hard for rangatahi to navigate all these things alone, particularly when things aren’t going well. The youth-focused organisations and youth workers we’re supporting can make all the difference in keeping young people on the right track and setting them up well for the future,” Willow-Jean Prime said.

An element of the funding will also see at least 1,500 young people receive dedicated youth worker support through a pilot programme over the same period.

The Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) Youth Worker/Practitioner Pilot involves five youth providers employing two FTE youth workers each.

“These youth workers will provide one-to-one support to some of our most vulnerable young people. The pilot programme is targeting priority areas in central, south and west Auckland, Counties Manukau, Northland, Waikato, and Bay of Plenty, where agencies are seeing young people with more complex and urgent needs.”

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)