Left Menu

Form panel to probe patients' deaths during strike at RIMS: J'khand HC to govt

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-04-2023 10:14 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 10:13 IST
Form panel to probe patients' deaths during strike at RIMS: J'khand HC to govt
Jharkhand High Court Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand High Court has directed the state government to form a committee to investigate the deaths of patients during a strike of doctors at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi in 2018.

The Jharkhand Chhatra Sangh had filed a petition before the high court citing media reports that 28 people had died during the strike.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra and Justice Ananda Sen was hearing the PIL which demanded that striking doctors and nurses be held responsible for the deaths and the next of kin of the deceased be compensated.

The court ordered that the panel be headed by a retired officer of the principal district judge rank.

It directed the government to file an affidavit and inform it about the modalities for forming the committee.

Junior doctors and nursing staff had called for a strike after a dispute between a patient's family members and medical personnel had taken a violent turn on June 1, 2018.

The strike continued for a few days, after which normal work resumed.

The high court, while earlier hearing the matter, had expressed annoyance over the attitude of the doctors and nurses responsible for calling the strike. It had said that emergency medical services cannot be put on hold, with patients' lives at stake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global
4
20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the second edition of HR Roundtable organized by Manav Rachna

20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the seco...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023