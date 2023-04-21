Maha: Two scrap dealers among three held for stealing motorcycles; 12 vehicles recovered

Left Menu

With the arrest of three persons, including two scrap dealers, the police on Friday claimed to have solved the cases of motorcycle theft in Thane and Mumbai cities.The police have so far recovered 12 stolen motorcycles from the trio, an official said.A number of cases of motorcycle theft were reported at the Mumbra police station in Thane city of late, Deputy Commissioner of Police zone-I Thane Ganesh Gawade told reporters in a press conference.A team of police probing these offences worked on intelligence inputs and examined the CCTV footage.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-04-2023 12:25 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 12:21 IST
''A number of cases of motorcycle theft were reported at the Mumbra police station in Thane city of late,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone-I Thane) Ganesh Gawade told reporters in a press conference.

''A team of police probing these offences worked on intelligence inputs and examined the CCTV footage. They received a tip-off that a man would arrive at the Mumbra toll Naka to sell a motorbike he had stolen. Accordingly, the police laid a trap on April 15, and nabbed the accused from whom the police seized the vehicle,'' he said.

The arrested accused was a 29-year-old scrap dealer, he said.

''During his interrogation, he told the police that one more scrap dealer and his associate were involved in the offence, following which they were also arrested,'' he said. ''The trio worked together and stole motorcycles, the parts of which they later sold as scrap,'' the official said.

The police have so far seized a total of 12 stolen motorcycles from the trio and found that they had committed such thefts in Mumbra, Kalwa (in Thane), Marine Drive and Shivaji Park (in Mumbai) police stations, he added.

