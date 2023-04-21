New Zealand concerned by conflict in Sudan

New Zealand is deeply concerned by the ongoing conflict in Sudan and is calling for an end to bloodshed, the protection of civilians and non-combatants, and a resumption of dialogue in advance of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, says Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

Fighting has broken out in Sudan between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces, as the country was working through a democratic transition.

“New Zealand joins with partners in conveying our deep concern by what is occurring in Sudan, with recent reports showing at least 270 civilians have been killed, and nearly 2,000 injured as fighting continues. Aotearoa New Zealand expresses its sympathies for the loss of innocent lives,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“Returning Sudan to a state of peace, and restarting the transition to a democracy, is a significant matter for countries in the region.

“New Zealand is engaging with our partners on the deteriorating security situation in Sudan, its impact on neighbouring states, and the welfare of foreign nationals, including New Zealanders.

“We welcome all ongoing efforts to bring about an immediate ceasefire. In particular regional efforts to broker a ceasefire under the umbrella of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely, including with our partners. We support the efforts of the UN, African Union, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development to bring calm to the situation.

“It’s important that all New Zealanders in Sudan register on Safe Travel to receive the latest advice and support,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Currently there are seven registered on Safe Travel as being in Sudan. Our Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, is providing consular support.

