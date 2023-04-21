China says no country has right to interfere in its ties with Russia

China's foreign ministry said on Friday that no country has the right to interfere in its relationship with Russia.

Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remark at a news briefing when asked to comment on U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen saying that China's "no limits" partnership with Russia indicated it was not serious about ending the war in Ukraine.

