Left Menu

China says it opposes Japan PM's ritual offering to Yasukuni shrine

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-04-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 13:02 IST
China says it opposes Japan PM's ritual offering to Yasukuni shrine
Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China has lodged representations with Japan over Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ritual offering to the Yasukuni shrine, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

The Japan Times reported that Kishida sent a ritual offering to the shrine on Friday. The shrine is seen in China and South Korea as a symbol of Japanese former military aggression.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global
4
20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the second edition of HR Roundtable organized by Manav Rachna

20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the seco...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023