China says it opposes Japan PM's ritual offering to Yasukuni shrine

China has lodged representations with Japan over Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ritual offering to the Yasukuni shrine, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

The Japan Times reported that Kishida sent a ritual offering to the shrine on Friday. The shrine is seen in China and South Korea as a symbol of Japanese former military aggression.

