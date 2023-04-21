PM Modi to chair meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Friday to review the situation concerning Indians in violence-hit Sudan, government sources said on Friday.
India on Thursday said the situation in Sudan is ''very tense'' and is focusing on ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community, including working on contingency plans and possible evacuation.
The conflict is a direct result of a vicious power struggle within the country's military leadership. The clashes are between Sudan's regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
