Canada to send rifles, radios in new C$39 million Ukraine aid package

The Canadian government on Friday announced C$39 million ($28.9 million) in new military assistance for Ukraine that will include 40 sniper rifles, 16 radio sets and a donation to a NATO fund to help Kyiv in its war against Russia.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 21-04-2023 13:33 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 13:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

The Canadian government on Friday announced C$39 million ($28.9 million) in new military assistance for Ukraine that will include 40 sniper rifles, 16 radio sets and a donation to a NATO fund to help Kyiv in its war against Russia. The latest round of Canadian aid, which also includes ammunition for the rifles, was announced by Defence Minister Anita Anand at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where NATO defense officials are meeting to discuss new military supplies for Ukraine.

The rifles and ammunition will be sourced from Canada-based Prairie Gun Works, while the radios will be from L3Harris Technologies, according to a statement from the Canadian defense ministry. The contribution to the NATO fund, of about C$34.6 million, will help to provide Ukraine with fuel supplies and other assets.

"The donations and support announced by Canada today will help ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to defend its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity," Anand said. Canada is among Kyiv's staunchest supporters and has committed billions of dollars in aid, including over C$1 billion in military assistance, since the start of Russia's invasion last year.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to combat what it describes as a security threat. ($1 = 1.3475 Canadian dollars)

