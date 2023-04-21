Chhattisgarh: 7-year-old raped in Korba district; two held

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in a godown in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Friday.

The police on Thursday arrested the accused based on a complaint lodged by the victim's parents, an official said.

The alleged incident took place on April 18 when the victim's parents who are ragpickers were at work, he said.

The two men, who live in the same locality as the victim, lured her with a chocolate while she was playing outside, the official said. The child was taken to a godown nearby, where the duo allegedly raped and abandoned her, he said, adding that the girl later narrated the ordeal to her parents, he said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act had been registered against the accused, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)