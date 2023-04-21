Odisha: No Eid prayers at Eidgah in Sambalpur

As curfew continues to remain in force in Sambalpur city since April 14 midnight, the district administration has decided not to allow Eid congregation at the Eidgah here, but the believers can offer prayers in mosques.

Though the curfew has been relaxed by 12 hours from 6 am to 6 pm following improvement of the situation, the district administration at a meeting requested members of the minority community to offer namaz in mosques instead of congregating at the Eidgah this year, an official said.

Members of the community agreed to the proposal and gave an assurance to the authorities that they will instead offer namaz at 10 mosques across the city.

Sambalpur Superintendent of Police B Gangadhar said that a decision was taken against holding mass gathering at the Eidgah to ensure public order.

A senior member of the minority community, Md. Parveez Ali Khan said, ''We have accepted the proposal of the administration for not holding namaz at the Eidgah. We will hold prayers in 10 masjids in the city in small batches. We are cooperating with the administration in restoring peace.'' Revenue divisional commissioner (RDC), North Suresh Chandra Dalei, on Thursday convened a meeting of different stakeholders and claimed that the situation in Sambalpur city was improving gradually. However, members of the Hanuman Jayanti Coordination Committee skipped the meeting. “We will hold a meeting with those who were not present in the next phase,” the RDC said. Meanwhile, residents of Khetrajpurpur area on Friday morning held a peace march in their area appealing to people to work for the restoration of peace. The administration suspended internet service across Sambalpur district following a violent clash between the two communities in Sambalpur city on April 12 during a bike rally and Hanuman Jayanti celebration on April 14. The state government on Thursday further extended the suspension of internet services in the district till 10 am on April 22. As many as 85 people have so far been arrested in connection with the April 12 and April 14 violence, police said.

