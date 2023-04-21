SC: CJI Chandrachud-headed bench expected to sit at 9:30 am on Monday

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud indicated on Friday that the apex court bench headed by him would commence court proceedings an hour before the scheduled time on April 24.

''We will sit a little early so that we can take up some urgent matters. The Constitution bench has to sit at 10.30 (am). So we will likely sit at 9.30 am for other matters,'' CJI Chandrachud, who was sitting with Justice P S Narasimha, said.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by the CJI and also comprising Justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha will resume hearing a batch of pleas seeking legalisation of same-sex marriage.

The apex court judges hear cases from 10:30 am to 4 pm on weekdays.

