Russia says Ukrainian actions show need to continue 'special military operation'

Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that recent actions and rhetoric from Ukraine show that Russia needs to continue what it calls the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The operation - the term that Russia uses to describe the invasion - will continue until its stated aims of "denazification and demilitarisation" are complete, and threats to Russian security are eliminated, the ministry said.

