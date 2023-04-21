Left Menu

Uganda's Museveni wants 'rehabilitation' measures in anti-LGBTQ legislation

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said he would sign some of the world's harshest anti-LGBTQ legislation once provisions are added to "rehabilitate" gay people, vowing not to cede to international pressure.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 14:37 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 14:31 IST
Uganda's Museveni wants 'rehabilitation' measures in anti-LGBTQ legislation
Yoweri Museveni Image Credit: Twitter(@KagutaMuseveni)
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said he would sign some of the world's harshest anti-LGBTQ legislation once provisions are added to "rehabilitate" gay people, vowing not to cede to international pressure. Museveni told lawmakers at a meeting on Thursday that he supports the bill they passed last month but would send it back to parliament for "strengthening".

The United States, European Union and major corporations have condemned the bill. Museveni predicted Uganda would face sanctions once the legislation goes into effect, as it did in 2014 when he signed another anti-LGBTQ law. In a statement issued by his office late on Thursday, Museveni congratulated lawmakers for having "rejected the pressure from the imperialists".

He said donors would likely cut funding for Uganda's health sector, requiring reductions to the public wage bill. The Anti-Homosexuality Bill would impose the death penalty for so-called aggravated homosexuality and 20-year sentences for "promoting" homosexuality. Among the offences defined as aggravated homosexuality is having gay sex when HIV-positive.

Museveni said he wanted the legislation amended to allow people who voluntarily renounce homosexuality to be "rehabilitated". "This country has issued amnesty for people who have carried out criminal activities of treasonous nature against this country," he said.

"A similar provision would be provided in this law to ensure that a person who comes out on his own is not criminalised." So-called conversion therapy treatments supposed to turn gay people straight have been widely discredited by medical associations as ineffective and harmful to mental health.

Museveni was also advised to seek amendments to the bill in order to avert a successful court challenge. Deputy Attorney General Kafuuzi Jackson Karugaba said in a letter on Thursday to the speaker of parliament that he had advised the president to seek revisions of several provisions, including some that were vaguely written and the one imposing the death penalty for aggravated homosexuality.

Rights activist Clare Byarugaba took some solace from the delay in passing the legislation. "The decision by the president not to assent to the Anti- Homosexuality Bill 2023 immediately is the much needed reprieve the LGBTIQ community needed," she told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023