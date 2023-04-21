Girl raped and murdered in Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district

A minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered by unidentified miscreants at Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Local people found the body of the teenaged girl, who was missing since Thursday evening, floating in the waters of a canal this morning, he said. The girl, a resident of Gangua village of the district, went missing since Thursday evening after she went for her tuition classes and could not be traced the entire night, despite extensive searches by her family members and local people. A missing complaint was lodged by her family members. The local people resisted the police when they went to recover the girl's body demanding immediate arrest of the culprits, the police officer said.

The local people also put up road blockades, burning tyres and allegedly pelted stones at police, he said.

''We had to lathi-charge and fire tear gas shells to control the mob. We are trying to bring the situation under control. A probe into the matter is on,'' the officer added.

