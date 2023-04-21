PM Modi chairs meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to review the situation concerning Indians in violence-hit Sudan, government sources said on Friday.External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Air Force and Navy chiefs, top officials of foreign and defence ministries and senior diplomats attended the meeting held virtually. The clashes are between Sudans regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces RSF.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to review the situation concerning Indians in violence-hit Sudan, government sources said on Friday.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Air Force and Navy chiefs, top officials of foreign and defence ministries and senior diplomats attended the meeting held virtually. Jaishankar is currently on a visit to Guyana. India on Thursday said the situation in Sudan is ''very tense'' and it is focusing on ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community, including working on contingency plans and possible evacuation.
The conflict is a direct result of a vicious power struggle within the country's military leadership. The clashes are between Sudan's regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
