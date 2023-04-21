Left Menu

Gunmen ambush family in South African homestead, kill 10

Unknown gunmen stormed a homestead in the South African city of Pietermaritzburg and ambushed a family, killing ten people, police said. Those killed included seven women and three men, the police ministry said in a statement. South Africa has one of the world's highest murder rates, with about 20,000 murders recorded every year out of a population of 60 million.

Reuters | Capetown | Updated: 21-04-2023 14:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 14:49 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Unknown gunmen stormed a homestead in the South African city of Pietermaritzburg and ambushed a family, killing ten people, police said. Police did not give a motive for the shooting. Those killed included seven women and three men, the police ministry said in a statement.

South Africa has one of the world's highest murder rates, with about 20,000 murders recorded every year out of a population of 60 million. Gunmen killed

eight people and wounded three others at a birthday party in the city of Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape in January, following a spate of mass gun attacks last year.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and the top management of the South African Police Service will visit the crime scene of the latest shooting later on Friday.

