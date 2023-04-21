PM Chris Hipkins to meet Anthony Albanese ahead of Anzac Day

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is travelling to Brisbane tomorrow to meet with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese ahead of Anzac Day.

The visit will celebrate and advance people, business and trade ties between the two countries and follows a meeting between the prime ministers in February.

“This visit was deliberately timed to be on the closest weekend to Anzac Day. It will acknowledge Australia’s work on issues regarding citizenship and reaffirm our incredibly strong Anzac mateship,” Chris Hipkins said.

“I look forward to meeting Prime Minister Albanese. We will continue our discussions about the common issues Australia and New Zealand face together, including major regional geostrategic and economic challenges and our shared commitment to regional security.

“This is my first trade mission since becoming Prime Minister. The visit will also reinforce the trade and economic benefits and resilience that New Zealand gains from the trans-Tasman relationship, as we celebrate the 40th anniversary of Closer Economic Relations (CER).

“New Zealand and Australia’s economic success are inextricably linked. The Single Economic Market is a powerful engine for growth on both sides of the Tasman and Australia is our second largest export market and the biggest source of tourists to our shores.”

Prime Minister Hipkins will be joined by Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor, and will travel with a business delegation and senior Māori representatives. They will attend a business networking dinner with Australian Treasure Jim Chalmers and other key Australian and New Zealand contacts.

“I look forward to supporting New Zealand businesses with growth ambitions in Australia, and Queensland in particular, including several Māori businesses and firms from cyclone-affected areas.”

While in Australia, Prime Minister Hipkins will also meet senior representatives of the Queensland government to discuss our mutual support for recent disaster responses and share experiences on disaster risk reduction.

