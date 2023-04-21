ACB arrests jail official, tea seller in Haryana’s Rohtak on bribery charges

Haryana's Anti Corruption Bureau on Friday said they have arrested a district jail official and a tea seller here in connection with a bribery case.

Assistant Superintendent Jail Joginder, posted at district jail Sunaria in Rohtak, was taking bribes with the help of Anil, owner of a tea stall situated near the jail, a spokesperson of the Bureau said here on Friday.

''The ACB was informed by a complainant that his brother and neighbour were lodged in judicial custody in Sunaria jail in a case registered at Government Railway Police station, Rohtak. For not harassing them, the Assistant Superintendent Jail had demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh,'' the spokesperson said.

The accused jail official had asked the complainant to hand over the bribe amount to Anil, he said.

Based on the complaint, the ACB team conducted a raid and arrested Anil from his tea stall while accepting Rs 1 lakh, the spokesperson said. ''Later, Joginder was also arrested from district jail Sunaria,'' he said.

A case has been registered against them and an investigation is underway.

