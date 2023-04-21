UP: Teen's body found in canal

The body of a teenage girl was found in a canal near Kalkalwa village in this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Prachi Singh said, ''The locals passing by the canal near Kalkalwa village under Malhipur police station informed the police about the dead body of a girl around 15 -16 years of age and a police team soon rushed to the spot.” There were no visible injury marks on the body, she said.

The body was later identified by the father of the girl who lives in a nearby village, the SP said.

Further action will be taken after an initial investigation by a forensic team is conducted, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)