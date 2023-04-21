Left Menu

'Deeply pained', says Mamata on Pooch terror attack

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she was deeply pained by the deaths of five Indian Army soldiers in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch.She extended her condolences to the bereaved family members of the soldiers and said their supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten.Deeply pained to learn that the Indian Army lost its valiant soldiers in an extremely tragic incident in JK.

'Deeply pained', says Mamata on Pooch terror attack
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she was deeply pained by the deaths of five Indian Army soldiers in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

She extended her condolences to the bereaved family members of the soldiers and said their ''supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten''.

''Deeply pained to learn that the Indian Army lost its valiant soldiers in an extremely tragic incident in J&K. Our jawans laid down their lives in the line of duty and their supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten. I offer my sincere condolences to the bereaved families,'' Banerjee tweeted. According to the army, five of its personnel were killed while another was seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Poonch. The slain soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations, the army said in a statement. It further said the vehicle in which the soldiers were travelling came under fire from unidentified terrorists and caught fire because of the likely use of grenades.

