ED rejects Jharkhand IAS officer's plea to defer summons beyond Apr 21

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has rejected the plea of Jharkhand IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan for deferment of its summons beyond April 21 for his questioning in a money laundering investigation linked to alleged illegal land sale, official sources said Friday.

A lawyer appeared before the federal probe agency in state capital Ranchi on behalf of the 2011-batch officer seeking extension of time for about two weeks but the investigating officer of the case is understood to have rejected the plea and asked him to ensure the deposition by 4 pm (on Friday), they said.

The ED, early this week, asked the bureaucrat to appear before it on April 21.

In case Ranjan does not appear before the ED in Ranchi on Friday, the agency is expected to issue him fresh summons, sources said.

The officer was questioned briefly by the agency on April 13 when searches were carried out in this case at his premises and those of some others in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal.

An assistant registrar of assurances of West Bengal government based in Kolkata has also been asked to depose on May 2, ED sources had said.

The agency had arrested a total of seven people, including a Jharkhand government officer, after these raids.

The action was taken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the agency is looking at more than a dozen land deals, including one pertaining to defence land, wherein a group including land mafia, middlemen and bureaucrats allegedly ''connived'' in forging land deeds and documents from as early as 1932.

Lands of the poor and the downtrodden were ''usurped'' as part of this fraud, ED sources had said. To launch its investigation under the PMLA, the federal agency took cognisance of a police FIR of forgery of some personal identification documents registered by the civic authorities concerned.

The agency, according to the sources, has recovered a number of fake seals, land deeds and registry documents during the searches.

This is the second case in which a Jharkhand-cadre IAS officer has come under the scanner of the ED. Last year, the ED had raided and arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal in a money laundering case.

